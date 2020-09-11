Jeanne Kay Kirchner, 66, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at her home at 9:18 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020.
She was born December 12, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harold E. and Charlotte Juanita (Zimmerman) Worthman. Raised in Decatur, she graduated from Belmont High School.
Jeanne had lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Denver, Colorado and in 1999, she moved to Columbia City.
She worked at Roman Mill Frozen Food in Decatur for seven years and completed her work career in March 2011 as a contractor with SDI, Columbia City, with five years of service.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and animals.
She is survived by a son, Mitch Kirchner, of Sedalia, CO, and a daughter, Theresa Green, of Columbia City; sisters, Judith (Robert) Crowell, of North Port, FL, and Susan (John) Freistroffer, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Michael (Linda) Worthman, of Columbia City.
A private memorial service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com