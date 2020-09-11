1/
Jeanne Kay Kirchner
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Kay Kirchner, 66, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at her home at 9:18 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020.
She was born December 12, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harold E. and Charlotte Juanita (Zimmerman) Worthman. Raised in Decatur, she graduated from Belmont High School.   
Jeanne had lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Denver, Colorado and in 1999, she moved to Columbia City.  
She worked at Roman Mill Frozen Food in Decatur for seven years and completed her work career in March 2011 as a contractor with SDI, Columbia City, with five years of service. 
She enjoyed spending time with her children and animals.
She is survived by a son, Mitch Kirchner, of Sedalia, CO, and a daughter, Theresa Green, of Columbia City; sisters, Judith (Robert) Crowell, of North Port, FL, and Susan (John) Freistroffer, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Michael (Linda) Worthman, of Columbia City.
A private memorial service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County. 
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved