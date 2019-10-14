|
Jeannie K. Parker, 68, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:04 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born September 26, 1951 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of James Henry Sr. and Fayma June (Allander) Pequignot.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1969. On August 5, 1994 she married Michael A. Parker. For over 15 years, Jeannie worked at Supermarket Services in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, driving her golf cart, going to Shipshewana and making Christmas candies with her best friend Vickie Wyatt, shopping, eating out and getting her hair and nails done.
Survivors include her daughter, Trina (Todd Kline) McConnell; daughter-in-law, Jainele Smith; granddaughters, Alicia Smith and Emma Smith; great-grandchildren, Shylah, Haydan, Lyrik and Brooklynn; sisters, Shirley Lamboley, Carol (Richard) Hyser; brother, James Pequignot, Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Gary (Becky) Parker and Scott (Linda) Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Parker; and son, Curtis Smith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11 a.m. Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus will be officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Broxton Cemetery. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 15, 2019