Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collins United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins United Methodist Church
Jeannine M. Tartaglia


1953 - 2019
Jeannine M. Tartaglia Obituary
Jeannine M. Tartaglia, 90, of rural Columbia City, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born in Chicago, Ill., on May 15, 1929, to the late James and Margaret (Rotermund) Hopkins. She spent her formative years in Chicago, attended Austin High School in Chicago.

Jeannine married Michael Tartaglia in Chicago, on Dec. 19, 1953. The couple moved to Indiana in 1971 and moved to her current home in 1973.

She was a member of the Collins United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, her devotionals, laughing, her church family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeannine is survived by her six children, Michael (Debbie) Tartaglia, Lorraine Tartaglia, Karen Ladig, Robert (Michelle) Tartaglia, Bill (Michelle) Tartaglia and Richard (Slena) Tartaglia; a brother, James (Carole) Hopkins; three sisters, Lorraine (Joe) LaBellarte, Dianne Lencioni and Candace Malnar; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Tartaglia and a son-in-law, Lon Ladig.

Services will take place at Collins United Methodist Church on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 PM, to 5:00 PM.
Burial taking place at Blue River Cemetery, Columbia City.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Collins United Methodist Church.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 20, 2019
