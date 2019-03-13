|
|
Jeffery Wayne Maggart, 61, of Columbia City, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on Nov. 7, 1957, the son of Eddie W. and Sandra S. (Slagel) Maggart. He married Sandra J. (Coleman) Maggart who survives.
Surviving relatives include his wife; two daughters, Amanda Haddock (Matt) and Melinda Jagger (Jeremiah), of Columbia City; two brothers, Dan Maggart and Kem Maggart (Wendy), of Fort Wayne; one sister, Mendy Storey, of Columbia City; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Marissa, and Gavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on March 30 at the VFW in Columbia City. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, IN is assisting with the arrangements. Visit www.advantagefunerals.com to sign an online guest book.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 13, 2019