Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 490-4060
For more information about
Jeffery Maggart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW
Columbia City, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Maggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Wayne Maggart


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffery Wayne Maggart Obituary
Jeffery Wayne Maggart, 61, of Columbia City, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on Nov. 7, 1957, the son of Eddie W. and Sandra S. (Slagel) Maggart. He married Sandra J. (Coleman) Maggart who survives.
Surviving relatives include his wife; two daughters, Amanda Haddock (Matt) and Melinda Jagger (Jeremiah), of Columbia City; two brothers, Dan Maggart and Kem Maggart (Wendy), of Fort Wayne; one sister, Mendy Storey, of Columbia City; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Marissa, and Gavin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on March 30 at the VFW in Columbia City. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, IN is assisting with the arrangements. Visit www.advantagefunerals.com to sign an online guest book.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now