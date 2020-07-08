Jeffrey Allen Murphy, 46, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at his home at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born on December 5, 1973, in Elkhart, Indiana, a son of Gerald D. and Beverly R. (Schroeder) Murphy. Growing up in Columbia Township, he attended Columbia Township and Columbia Joint High School. He later earned a GED.
Self-employed, he worked as a handyman doing repairs and light construction.
He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the Star Wars series and movies. A good cook, he was a master of the grill. In the fall, he liked to hunt deer. He was always ready for a good poker game and found joy in picking on his sister, all in good humor.
He is survived by a son, Westley Jacob Murphy (Kirsten Michelle Ousley), of Albion; his fiancée, Alechia R. Davis, Columbia City; parents, Gerald D. and Beverly R, Murphy, of Columbia City; his sister Heather (Carl) Brown, of Columbia City; nieces, Adriana and Arielle Brown, of Columbia City; and one great nephew, Easton Smith, of Columbia City..
A celebration of Jeffrey's life is to be held on July 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Morsches Park, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials are to final expenses care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com