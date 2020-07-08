1/1
Jeffrey Allen Murphy
1973 - 2020
Jeffrey Allen Murphy, 46, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at his home at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020.
 He was born on December 5, 1973, in Elkhart, Indiana, a son of Gerald D. and Beverly R. (Schroeder) Murphy. Growing up in Columbia Township, he attended Columbia Township and Columbia Joint High School. He later earned a GED.  
 Self-employed, he worked as a handyman doing repairs and light construction.  
 He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the Star Wars series and movies. A good cook, he was a master of the grill. In the fall, he liked to hunt deer. He was always ready for a good poker game and found joy in picking on his sister, all in good humor.
 He is survived by a son, Westley Jacob Murphy (Kirsten Michelle Ousley), of Albion; his fiancée, Alechia R. Davis, Columbia City; parents, Gerald D. and Beverly R, Murphy, of Columbia City; his sister Heather (Carl) Brown, of Columbia City; nieces, Adriana and Arielle Brown, of Columbia City; and one great nephew, Easton Smith, of Columbia City..
 A celebration of Jeffrey's life is to be held on July 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Morsches Park, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
 Memorials are to final expenses care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Morsches Park
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
