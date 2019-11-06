|
effrey Robert Stratman, 62, of Syracuse, went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019 while at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Born on February 25, 1957 to John and Margaret "Motzie" Stratman. He was the second of three children. A graduate of Columbia City Joint High School, Jeff went on to have a successful career in sales. For the past few years, Jeff was employed with Supreme in Goshen and spent time serving libations for thirsty patrons in North Webster at The American Legion and Lucky's.
Jeff immensely enjoyed spending time with his son, three young grandchildren, and daughter-in-law. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, waterfowl hunting (a founding member of Whitley County Ducks Unlimited), boating, tooling around in his red 1947 Willy's Jeep, and volunteering to support veterans organizations. Anyone who spent much time with him knew how much he loved to grill and cook for others. Many were privileged to try his famous spicy asparagus, homemade Bloody Mary mix, mustard, and relish that he canned. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas, Jeff usually deep fried 20 plus Cajun turkeys for friends and family.
He is proceeded in death by his father, John Stratman, mother, "Motzie" Stratman, and brother, Jerry Stratman.
He is survived by his son, Aaron (Lindsay) Stratman; grandchildren, Frances, Emerson, and Samuel Stratman; sister Beth Ann (Parke Smith) Stratman; and companion, Jerri Harper. Also survived is Aaron's mother, Lydia Clapp Stratman, originally of Columbia City.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 12 p.m. at The American Legion Post 253: 756 S. Main St. North Webster, IN 46555. Please come to share memories, a meal, and a Bud, in remembrance of Jeff and his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial donation in his name to the : 1-800-AHA-USA1 or www.heart.org
Eastlund Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 7, 2019