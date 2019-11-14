|
|
Jenna M. Williams, 88, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away at 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake. Born March 27, 1931 in Noble County, she was the daughter of Clarence A. and Charlotte E. (Addis) Wolfe.
Jenna grew up in Noble County and moved to Ohio in 1960 for 10 years. She then moved to Whitley County until her marriage to Verle Mack Williams on Aug. 4, 1984 and at that time moved to Allen County. She graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of 1948. After turning 16, she worked at Blue Bell in Columbia City for seven years, became a bookkeeper at Chagrin Department Stores for 10 years in Ohio, and worked V&H Oil in Columbia City for over 20 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Dianna Patrick; son, David (Becky) Diehl; son-in-law, William Calhoon; six grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Deborah Calhoon; son-in-law, Howard "Bub" Patrick; sisters, Irene, Ruby and LaVaun; and brothers, Verlin and William.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Falls Cemetery, Wabash.
Memorial donations may be made in here memory to the . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 15, 2019