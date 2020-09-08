1/1
Jeremy James Henderson
1980 - 2020
Jeremy James Henderson age 40, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born August 21, 1980 in Hicksville, son of Connie (Kittle) Henderson and James Henderson Jr. On September 8, 2001 he married Reichel Goodwin, who survives. Jeremy worked as a fabricator at Steel Dynamics for many years. Jeremy loved football, especially Ohio State.
Jeremy will be sadly missed by his loving children: Kylo, Lexi, Brooke and Cadence; sister, Stacey (Don) Moody; parents, Connie Henderson and James (Marsha) Henderson Jr.; nieces, Addison and Riley Smith; and girlfriend Tyra Meyer.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Iva and Milo Kittle, Mary Classen, and James Henderson Sr.
Private family services will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
