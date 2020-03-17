|
|
Jesse Alfred Mead, 80, formerly of Larwill, passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2020 in Monticello, MN. He was the husband of Donna (Adair) Mead and retired as an O.T.R. trucker for most of his life.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 41 years – Donna; children - Jesse Jr. (Teresa) Mead, Danny Mead, Roger (Barbie) Mead, Debra Uhl, Shannon Dawson, Charles (Kathy) Green, Eric Green, Becky (Tim) Rolland, Merri Jo (Gerry Griffie) Hall, Shawn (April) Hall, and Carrie Davidson; 24 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; siblings - Barbara Dieter, Lena Empson, and Morris (Linda) Mead; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded by parents - Charles and Angela, son- Timothy, granddaughter - Jennifer, and sister - Karen LaBant.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Salem Community Church, Wilmot, IN with Jesse's nephew, Pastor Kevin Whitacre officiating. Visitation will start 1 hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster is assisting with local arrangements.
To send condolences to the family of Jesse Mead, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 18, 2020