Jessica Erin Keele, 40, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, died at 6:28 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne.
She was born June 27, 1979 in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of Cecil E. and Mary Lou (McNabb) Keele. Her formative years were spent in the South Whitley area, where she attended Whitko High School, later earning her GED from Huntington North High School.
Through her school years, she participated with the band playing the flute. She enjoyed painting and writing poetry. Afflicted with multiple sclerosis in her early twenties, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona seeking warmer, dryer weather to aid her condition. She later moved to Grand Isle, Louisiana, where she worked at one of the island's gift shops.
Diagnosed with a malignant, aggressive brain tumor, she returned to the area for further treatment.
She leaves behind a son, Dallas Keele, of Indianapolis; her mother, Mary Lou Keele, of Columbia City; a brother, Aaron T. Keele, of Steilacoom, WA; her beloved dogs, Madison and Katana; a dear friend, Missy McGinnis; and a godson, Robert Love, of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Cecil Keele, and her birth mother, Marcel R. Keele.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Collamer Christian Church, 5850 South 900 West, South Whitley. Interment is at the Jefferson Chapel–Sandbank cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 22, 2019