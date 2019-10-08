Home

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Jessica J. Line


1983 - 2019
Jessica J. Line Obituary
Jessica J. Line, 36, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Fort Wayne, In. She was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Larry L. and Joyce Line.

Jessica loved to crochet and absolutely loved animals, especially horses, her dogs, and her cats.

Surviving is her mother, Joyce Line; siblings, Eric (Soila) Line, John (Jennifer) Mann, and Curtis Mann; uncle, Mike (Teresa) Fox; and cousins, Tracy (Steve) Kring, Lori (Jared) Baker, and Teresa Reed.

Jessica was also preceded in death by her father John Mann and Larry L. Line, and grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA or Fort Wayne Rescue Ministries. Out of respect for Jessica's wishes, there will be no formal services.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
