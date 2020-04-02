|
Pastor Jim G. Martin, 86, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 at his home. Born November 16, 1933 in Mannington, W.Va., he was the son of Jacob C. and Donna (Edgell) Martin.
He graduated from Fredericksburg High School with the Class of 1952 and attended Findlay College. On December 28, 1957, he married R. Carolyn Holdman at Leadwood, MO. Jim had been an ordained Minister since 1958 and served as a Pastor in Ohio, Missouri, Indiana and Pennsylvania before moving to Columbia City in 1999 from Ohio. Most recently he served as an Associate Pastor at Columbia City First Church of God, where he was a member of since January of 2000.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Martin; daughter, Susan (Terry) Fenker, of Columbia City; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Martin, of Rhinelander, Wis.; sister, Juanita Thompson, of Mishawaka; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark D. Martin and Stephen G. Martin; brother, Robert A. Martin; and sisters, Mary Daughterty and Ellen McIntire.
Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Pastor Jim's immediate family. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends and memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Columbia City First Church of God. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Jim's family online condolences or to watch his funeral service after it has taken place.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2020