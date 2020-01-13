|
|
Joan Crance, 84, of rural Churubusco, died at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lutheran Life Pine Valley, Fort Wayne where she was a resident since December 23.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne; two sons, Scott (Tammy) Crance, Columbia City, and Todd (Jeri) Crance, LaOtto; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother; and a sister.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (January 13, 2020) at the Blue River Cemetery, 300N and 350E, Columbia City. Preferred memorials are to the or Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 14, 2020