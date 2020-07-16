Joan K. (Jacobs) Scott, 70, of Milford, passed away July 2, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. while at home. Joan was born June 17, 1950 in Fort Wayne to Bud and Ginny (Holsworth) Jacobs.

She is survived by her children, Ryan (Heather) Scott, of Milford, Krisa (Mike) Pressler, of Columbia City, six grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Yeager, Judy (Leo) Herendeen; and her ex-husband Marty Scott, all of Fort Wayne.

In keeping with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements.



