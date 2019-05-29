Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Miller Chapel
South Whitley, IN
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith & Sons Miller Chapel
South Whitley, IN
Joan L. Weybright


Joan L. Weybright, 88, of rural Larwill, died at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Millers Oak Pointe, Columbia City where she had been a resident since September. She was born December 3, 1930 in Cleveland Twp., Whitley County, Indiana a daughter of the late Eber L. and Mildred Ellen (Gale) Weybright.
She is survived by a brother, two nieces, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Joan's honor are to Humane Society of Whitley County. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 29, 2019
