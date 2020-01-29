|
|
Joan Weigold, 91, of Columbia City, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. Born July 17, 1928 in Huntington, she was the daughter of Burl John and Gladys D. (Mauger) Best.
She graduated from Huntington High School with the Class of 1946. She also attended college at Indiana University and Saint Francis, earning a Master's Degree in education. On May 14, 1949 she married Herbert A. Weigold and moved to Noble County. She taught at Thorncreek Township for 17 years and two years in Germany. Following her husband passing away in 1990, she taught in Iceland and China. Joan was involved with the Red Hat Strutters and a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. She also volunteered as a docent for Merry Lea Environmental Learning.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy (Kerry) McCarthy, of Columbia City, and Sally (Dana) Charette, of Acton, CA; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, John Weigold and Brian Weigold; brother, Robert Best; and sister, June Nowels.
A gathering of family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the Woodland Senior Center or to the Peabody Public Library. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 30, 2020