Joe E. Kelsey
1933 - 2020
The family of Joe E. Kelsey, of Columbia City, will host a celebration of his life from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Ag Museum at the Whitley County Fairgrounds, Columbia City.
Joe, 86, died April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 23, 1933 in Whitley County, the son of Paul D. and Dorothy L. (Oliver) Kelsey, both deceased.
He married Joan L. Pritchard in 1956. Joan died June 30, 1987. He remarried to Cindy Ruch, who survives.
He is also survived by his four children, daughters, Jo (Roger) Hohlbein, of Indianapolis, and Julie (Mark) Makarewicz, of Wayland, MI; two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Kelsey, of Indianapolis, and James Kelsey, of Lexington, KY; a step-son, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Ruch, of New Palestine, and a stepdaughter, Dawn (Tom) Ryska, of South Bend; grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Makarewicz, Max Kelsey, Alex Murray, Jennifer Ruch, and Jessica Mitchell; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley Mitchell.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale Kelsey, Keith Kelsey and Glen "Sam" Kelsey; and two sisters, Joyce Gross and Carol Kyler.
Please join the family in remembering and honoring Joe Kelsey.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
