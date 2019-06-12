John A. Enyeart, age 89, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born on Sept. 22, 1929 in South Whitley, he was the son of Frank and Effie Mae (Perry) Enyeart.

John attended South Whitley High School and graduated with the Class of 1947. He worked at Gripco in South Whitley for 31 years until his retirement in 1989 and at Diversitech, Inc. in Columbia City from 1995 to 1999. John was a former member of South Whitley and Columbia City Lion's Clubs and had been a Boy Scout leader in South Whitley for many years. He was also an avid bowler and a huge Whitko sports fan.

Survivors include his daughter Deborah (David) Geiger, of Churubusco; step-sons Tom (Sharon) Brockhaus and Greg (Michele) Brockhaus, both of Columbia City; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mildred Brockhaus-Enyeart, brother Charles Enyeart, twin-sister Mary Frances Zent, sister Leilla Reibe, and nephew Jeff Enyeart.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for John will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.

Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence. Published in The Post and Mail on June 12, 2019