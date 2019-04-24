John D. Adams, age 63, of Roanoke, formerly of Urbana, died at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

John was born on May 17, 1955 in Lima, OH, the son of Dennis and Constance (Brandon) Adams. In 1973, he graduated from Perry High School in Lima and went on to graduate from Kentucky Christian College in Grayson, Ky. He married Peggy Russ on Nov. 16, 1979.

He was an Evangelist of the Church of Christ for 41 years, serving two churches in Ohio and Urbana. He was also maintenance superintendent for ADMC Enterprises for the past 10 years. He enjoyed coaching girls AAU basketball for 20 years, as well as middle school girls teams at Northfield and Southwood. He never met a stranger, and was always the life of the party. He loved to fish with his brother-in-law Ronnie. His wife, daughters and their families were the most important part of his life. He cherished his moments with family, especially Christmas.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Peggy Adams, of Roanoke; daughters Rebekah (Mike) Moorman, of LaFontaine, and Rachel (Brian) McMeeking, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Shayleigh, McKenzie, Addie Mae Moorman, Cambryn, Carsyn, Caitryn and Boston McMeeking. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Brice and Elizabeth Vermullion and Bessie Mae Adams; and a grandson, Eli Moorman.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Saturday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with nephew Brad Mash and best friend, Jeremy Cook, officiating.

Preferred memorials are to , in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind., 46750.

