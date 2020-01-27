|
John F. Riecke, 89, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Columbia City, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 25, 1930 in Allen County, a son of the late Arnold and Gladys Riecke.
He retired as an executive at United Technologies in Columbia City and was a former plant manager at Dana Weatherland in Syracuse. He was a Korean War Navy veteran, member and past commander of Columbia City American Legion Post 98, member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Fort Wayne Elks Lodge 155, charter member of Syracuse Eagles Lodge, Purdue Alumni Association and past president of the Columbia City Jaycees.
Surviving are his wife, Martha; son, Michael; daughters, Michele (Mark Chandler) Gladieux and Lee Ann (Kellen) Watkins, all of Fort Wayne; step-daughters, Marsha Doty, of Fort Wayne and Paula Hoppel, of Huntertown; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and brothers, Herman, of Fort Wayne, and George of Columbia City.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy McClain, of Columbia City; sister, Janis Smith, of Avilla; and brothers, Eddie, of New Haven and Jerome, of Huntington.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 5:30 p.m. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 28, 2020