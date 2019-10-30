|
|
John "Nick" Lawrence, 79, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Born Aug. 2, 1940 in Denver, Colo. He was the son of David F. Sr. and Margorie (Campbell Baker) Lawrence.
At the age of nine, Nick moved to California with his mother and grandmother. After graduating from San Dieguito Union High School in California, he attended California State University. Nick had lived in Australia for a few years doing geology work. He had owned a bookstore, gun shop, was a former golf pro at a golf course and owned an alfalfa farm in Colorado from 1979 to 2003. On Oct. 21, 1988, he married Bobbieann (Yagel) Zumbrun in Hartwell, GA. and would move to Bobbieann's home in Columbia City and continue to farm with her. They would operate the two farms in Columbia City and Colorado for many years together.
Nick loved to fish and each winter he would go to New Zealand to fish. He also traveled with Bobbieann as they showed horses and went to the Pinto World Championship events. Nick was a lifetime member of the Pinto Horse Association of America and was active with the Indiana Pinto Horse Association.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbieann Lawrence; step-mother, Kay Lawrence, of Denver, Colo.; half-brother, David (Lori) Lawrence, Jr., of Englewood, Colo.; half-sister, Sally Lawrence, of Englewood, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margorie Martin.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Eatherton officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Nick's memory to the Pinto Heritage Foundation Scholarship Fund, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Pat Dyer Memorial Fund. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 31, 2019