Mr. John Lee Rinker Juillerat


1941 - 2019
John Lee Rinker Juillerat was born on March 15, 1941 in Columbia City. He passed on in Tampa, Fla. on June 7, 2019.
John lived life on his own terms, and enjoyed life to the fullest in the end. He was a career member of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his son John (Denise) Rinker; two grandchildren, John (Jessica) Rinker and Anna (Zac) Hancock; and sisters Gloria Archibold, of Spencerville, Marsha Williams, of Columbia City, Marilyn Parker, of Wolf Lake, Rebecca Coe, of Ft. Wayne, Pam Keller, of Wolf Lake and Barbara Wilson, of Ft. Wayne.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Mary Juillerat.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 19, 2019
