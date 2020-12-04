John Michael Lumm, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus with family by his side. Following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease, he is now at peace with his Heavenly Father, but will be dearly missed by his family.
John was born October 1, 1950 in Avilla, Indiana. He was the son of Joseph & Eileen (Irons) Lumm. He graduated from Columbia City High School in 1969. He then attended Indiana University in Fort Wayne, IN. Following graduation he began his career at United Telephone of Indiana in 1972. He was transferred and brought his family to Lexington, OH in 1990. He continued his 40 year career through the various company changes with United Telephone of Ohio, Sprint, Embarq and eventually retiring as a network sales manager with CenturyLink in 2012.
In his spare time, John was an avid golfer and would never pass up a good game of euchre. He also faithfully attended the OhioHealth Delay the DiseaseTM exercise class for Parkinson's. He was a lifelong sports fan and always cheered for his Indiana Hoosiers, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Bearcats. During the years he enjoyed road trips with his family. Later in life he and his wife enjoyed going on cruises with their friends. He had fond memories of a special trip to Italy in 2012 with his family.
John was a faithful member of Resurrection Parish where he served as an usher. He was also involved with the Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis Club chapters in both Indiana and Ohio. He was a wonderful loving husband and father. He shared a very special bond with his grandson Sawyer, his "Little Buddy." He will be long remembered for his dry sense of humor, easygoing and gracious spirit and quiet strength.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Rita (Shanabarger) Lumm; his son, Ryan (Lori) Lumm and grandson Sawyer Michael (age 7), of Delaware OH; his daughter Abby Lumm, of Columbus; his sister Cathy (Melvin) Reeg, of Columbia City; niece Melanie Reeg; nephew Gavin (Sarah) Reeg and his sister-in-law Sister Joyce Shanabarger, OSF, of New Lenox, IL.
In addition to his parents Joseph & Eileen Lumm, John was preceded in death by his wife's parents Lee & Louise Shanabarger.
The Lumm family wishes to thank the staff at The Inn at Olentangy Trail for the compassionate care and support they gave to John this year.
Friends are invited to call 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Homes, 2553 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings are required. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Matthew Frisbee on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield. Burial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (please make checks out to the charity and mail to: Snyder Funeral Homes, PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve John's family. Share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com