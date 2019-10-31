|
|
John R. Pullen, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Born on November 23, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of John M. and Anna (Schulz) Pullen.
He graduated from Concordia High School with the Class of 1950. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a plumber at GE and retired after 26 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, UCT of America and the Eel River Gun Club.
Survivors include his sons, John M. (Patty) Pullen, of Fort Wayne, and Mike (JoAnn) Pullen, of Columbia City; daughter, Cynthia (Alan) Kuehnert, of Fort Wayne; step-children, Steve (Beth) Smith, of Fort Wayne, Debra Morrone, of Fort Wayne, and Phillip Smith, of Fort Worth, TX; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Pullen in 2012; daughter, Kristine Pullen; and sister, Rosanne Mooneyham.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Phillip R. Rittner will be officiating his service and the U.S. Navy will be rendering military honors. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Zion Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 1, 2019