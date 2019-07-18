John R. Shumaker, 91, passed away at Parkview Hospital in Columbia City at 3:10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, where he had been for a week.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927 in Wabash County, Indiana a son of the late John W. Shumaker and Lola (Warner) Smith. His formative years were spent in Laketon, IN where he graduated from Laketon High School in 1946. John entered the U.S. Army after high school, serving in WWII. He then attended DeVry University in Chicago, IL.

On Aug. 26, 1950 he was united in marriage to Jean (Renicker) Shumaker. They made their home in Wabash, Columbia City, Fort Wayne, and then back to Columbia City since last November.

For over 19 years he worked for International Harvester, Fort Wayne, as a machinist and inspector, before retiring in 1983.

John was a member of The Church of the Brethren in Columbia City, American Legion Post 47, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Masonic Lodge 278 Larwill, and Order of the Eastern Star #65.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean; a daughter, Marybeth (William) Bollinger, of Roanoke; three sons, John D. (Tephanie), of Columbia City, Steve (Agnes) Shumaker, of Boulder Creek, CA, and Randal Shumaker, of Bozeman, MO; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Betty Bolsover and Georgia Metzger, both of Wabash, IN.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Billy Shumaker, and a great-granddaughter, Rose Shumaker.

A funeral service will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Smith & Sons Funeral Home (207 N. Main Street, Columbia City, IN 46725). Visitation will also be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service and Order of the Eastern Star service immediately following visitation. Burial will follow the service with military honors at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice.

Published in The Post and Mail on July 17, 2019