Jon M. Kuckuck, 58, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home after a 10 month battle with Glioblastoma. Born July 28, 1961 in Columbia City, he was the son of Richard and Joy "Joan" (Smith) Kuckuck.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1979. On February 14, 2009, he married Tamra Lawrence. Jon had been a truck driver and currently drove for Reid Farms. He was a member and past officer of AmVets Post 2919 in South Whitley.
Jon is survived by his loving wife, Tami Kuckuck; children, Ashley (Justin) Kuckuck-Sixt, Joshua Cool, Samantha (Andy) Cool-Hesterman, Sarah Cool-Kuckuck, John (Amanda Tang) Schey Jr., Josie Schey and Sunny Schey-Kuckuck and son by heart, Trace Killian; five grandchildren, Ayda, Chanan, Nolah, Max and Rayne; sisters, Kristi (Bill) Keller and Kay (Jeff) Ehrman; and in-laws, Don and Judy Lawrence; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Amy (Lance) Dafforn, Ben (Nicole) Lawrence; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kim Kuckuck and Scott Kuckuck.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current restrictions in place, a private funeral service will take place with his friends officiating, Jim Howard and Jeff Lewis. Jon will be carried to rest by his Peterbuilt Semi to South Whitley Cemetery, where he will be escorted by his friends on their motorcycles. Please feel welcomed to wear jeans and Harley Davidson attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his memory toward his final expenses ICO DeMoney-Grimes or to AmVets Post 2919. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
