Jordan Christopher Dean Hoffman, 35, of rural Columbia City, died at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after he accidentally came in contact with overhead electric lines on his farm.
He was born August 29, 1985, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of Dean Allen and Karen Kay (Pribbernow) Hoffman. Growing up in Smith Twp., Whitley County, he graduated from Churubusco High School in 2005.
On May 3, 2008, he married Amber Ellen Hull. They made their first home in South Whitley, moving to their farm in rural Columbia City in 2018.
For the past seven years, he was employed by Renaissance Landscapes, Columbia City as a foreman. With a passion for landscape, he meticulously maintained his own lawn and grounds. He also farmed raising beef cattle.
A talented and accomplished woodworker, he began making intricate model cars during his youth in 4H, where his pieces were selected to show at the State Fair. In his adulthood, he turned his talent to furniture and cabinetry building, making what are now cherished pieces for his family. Following his father's car interest – Jordan purchased a similar 1972 Nova that he enjoyed maintaining and tinkering.
He was a member of the First Church of God, Columbia City, the Future Farmers of America (FFA), and a long-time member of the Whitley County 4H.
He leaves behind his wife, Amber; their twin daughters, Kelsey and Lindsay Hoffman; his mother, Karen (Paul Coolidge) Hoffman, Fort Wayne; a sister, Michaela (Andy McDonnell) Hoffman, Minneapolis, MN; and his mother-in-law, Sally Hull, Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Hoffman; paternal grandparents, Richard and Carol Hoffman; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Patti Pribbernow; and father-in-law, Harlan Hull.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Preferred memorials are to the Dean & Jordan Hoffman 4H Beef Memorial Scholarship.
