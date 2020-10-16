Joshua Clay Vasquez, 44, a resident of Glendale, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020.
Josh was born on December 7, 1975 in Columbia City. He graduated from Columbia City High School in 1994 and received an Associates in Business from Indiana Tech in 2007. Josh moved to Arizona while in his 20's. He became a licensed Barber in 2010. Josh fulfilled his dream of opening his own barbershop, Most Valuable Barber Arizona, in 2017. He loved and pursued the excellence of his barbering craft.
Most importantly, Josh was a solid believer in Jesus Christ. He loved God's Word and was an avid studier of scripture. Because of this, Josh moved from Glendale straight to heaven on October 12.
Survivors include his son, Aidan Dohm; father, Miguel (Deb) Vasquez; mother, Aimee (Loren) Fry; step-sisters, Shannon (Todd) Clark and Shelby (Kent) Longenbaugh; step-brothers, Wes Crowell and Josh Crowell; grandmother, Beverly Harrold; and grandparents, Alan and Fern Clemens.
His grandparents, Rafael and Victoria Vasquez, Maynard Harrold and Jerry Fry; and step-sister, Nicole Crowell preceded him in death.
He also leaves behind a beautiful friend, Marcelita Saldivar, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Brandon Holler will be officiating. His funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Josh will be laid to rest at Blue River Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Salvation Army of Whitley County. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
