Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Joy Elaine Blew


1942 - 2020
Joy Elaine Blew Obituary
Joy Elaine Blew, 77, of Columbia City, formerly of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City.

She was born on July 11, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Merle and Armella (Coy) Blew.

Joy worked for over 21 years at Van Wagner's Superette in Orland, Indiana.

She was a member of the Orland Church of the Nazarene and the Orland American Legion Post 423 Auxiliary.

Surviving is her Life Long Friend, Carolyn Jordan, of Columbia City; Carolyn's family Susan (Anees) Qureshi, of Columbia City, Samara (Derek) Thompson, of Columbia City, Samina Qureshi, Hammad Qureshi and Humzah Qureshi. Also surviving are her many cousins including Bob and Kay Hearld, of Columbia City, and Carol and Ed Hull, of Columbia City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana with Rev. Rodger Strong officiating.

Private burial will take place in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to the Orland Church of the Nazarene, 6015 N. State Road 327, Orland, IN 46776 or to the Orland American Legion Post 423 Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
