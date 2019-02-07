Joyce A. Cleland, 94, of Larwill died at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City.

She was born Nov. 18, 1924 in Larwill, a daughter of the late John and Edith (Whiteleather) Menzie. Her formative years were spent in the Larwill area where she graduated from Larwill High School.

On Feb. 14, 1959 she was united in marriage to Keith E. "Sonny" Cleland. They have always made their home in the Larwill area. Sonny died Nov. 23, 2010.

For 40 years, she worked at Whitley Products, Pierceton.

She is survived by a step-son, David O. Cleland, South Whitley; a step-daughter, Debbie Thornhill, Newcastle; grandchildren, Andrew (Liz) Cleland, South Whitley, Vanessa (Stephen) Bohner, Fort Wayne, Adam (Skye) Ressler, Spencerville, and Annie (Justin) Cheeks, Linwood, N.J.; four great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Finch and Marilyn Ramp; and a brother, Lester "Bud" Menzie.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City with visitation one hour before the service. Interment in the Lake View Cemetery, Larwill will take place at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Joyce are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Memorials in honor of Joyce are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.