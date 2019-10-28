Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Joyce Ann Baer


1953 - 2019
Joyce Ann Baer Obituary
Joyce Ann Baer, 66, of LaOtto, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Oct. 4, 1953 in Kendallville, a daughter of the late Audes R. "Ace" and Alta I. (Moore) Acres. Her formative years were spent in Union Twp., Whitley County, where she attended Coesse School and then Columbia City Joint High School.

On Oct. 6, 2015, she married Ronald James Baer. They made their home at Big Lake moving to LaOtto in 2013.  

She began her work career at the family's Gas, Bait & Tackle store in Columbia City. She then worked for Herman's in Pierceton, assembling Christmas lighting for a couple of years before being hired by Walmart in Columbia City, where she worked for 10 years. Starting her own business, she owned and operated pilot cars, assisting oversize load transit. 

Joyce enjoyed riding her horses, camping, and just being outdoors. She delighted in flower gardening. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She was a regular at the grandchildren's sporting events. More recently, she raised ducks, taking pleasure in them frolicking around their property and pond.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Angela A. Bays, Tina (Todd) Kyler, Tad Harris and Garry (Heather) Harris, all of Columbia City; step-children, Josh (Bobbie) Baer and Erika Messer, both of Auburn; 13 grandchildren; a soon to arrive great-grandchild; and a sister, Janet (Denny) Grammer, of Kokomo.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jim" Acres, and a granddaughter, Kelsey Jo Kyler.

A memorial gathering will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 

Preferred memorials are to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
