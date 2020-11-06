1/1
Judith I Mapes
1941 - 2020
Judith I. Mapes, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on November 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.
Born in Fort Wayne, on September 13, 1941, to the late Hollis and Mildred (Foust) Maple. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from Central High School in 1959.
Judy was married to Ronald Mapes in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2007.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Free Methodist Church and the Association Workers for the Blind since 1980.
She enjoyed crocheting. She loved to make and give away lap blankets. In her youth she enjoyed cooking.
Judy is survived by her three sons, Bob (Lori) Mapes, Tim (Carson Miller) Mapes, and Jim Mapes; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Becky) Mapes, Jessica Joe Franklin, Angela (Travis) Baker, Derick Mapes, Rebecca (Jason) Stahlhut, Ashley Miller and Autumn Miller; 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Maple.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Burial taking place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Indiana Association of Workers for the Blind.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
