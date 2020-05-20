Judy L. Kissinger, 80, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Born September 30, 1939 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Ellenwood) Garman.
She graduated South Side High School with the Class of 1957. On August 23, 1958, she married Lynn Kissinger. In 1971, they moved to rural Columbia City from Fort Wayne. Judy had been a Teacher's Assistant at Etna-Troy and Mary Raber Elementary Schools for over 20 years. She was an active member of Columbia City United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking meals with her church friends, going to prayer group and the book club.
Judy is survived by her children, Phil Kissinger, Jeff (Lisa) Kissinger, Cindy (Jim) Cormany, Brad (Teresa) Kissinger and Doug (Chris) Kissinger; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lynn Kissinger in 2012
A private funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Arrangements with at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Please visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign her "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave her family online condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 20 to May 21, 2020.