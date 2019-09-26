|
Julia Ann Jones, 65, of Columbia City, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Born August 2, 1954 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Richard Mullendore and Maxine (Teusch) Lott.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1972. On November 10, 1973, she married Ronald L. Jones at Zion Lutheran Church. She had worked at Whitley Community Hospital in high school, a few department stores before beginning her work career with Alcoils. She went on to retire from Warner Electric in 2017 after working for over 35 years. She loved fishing, riding on the back of her husband's Harley and bowling on the Wednesday women's league.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Jones; mother, Maxine Lott; son, Chad (Dede) Jones; daughter, Jenna (Shane) Wagaman; siblings, Cheryl (Lynn) Stanley, Richard Mullendore, Linda (Ronnie) Kidd and Edward Mullendore; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren plus another on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Mullendore, and step-father, Benjamin F. Lott.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. Burial will follow at Eberhard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Columbia City Fire Department's Children Fund. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 27, 2019