Juliana Jane DeGood
1942 - 2020
Juliana Jane DeGood, 78, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at her home at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the company of her family. 
She was born August 5, 1942, in Otterbein, Indiana, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dortha (Boyer) Smith. Moving to Pierceton as a young girl, she completed Pierceton Elementary School and graduated from Pierceton High School in 1960. She continued her education at Manchester College, then St Joseph Nursing School, Fort Wayne, where she earned a Registered Nurse (RN) degree. 
On September 21, 1963, she married John Norman DeGood, II. They made their home in Fort Wayne. In 1988, they moved to Loon Lake, Whitley County.  
Juliana worked for Miller's Merry Manor Health Systems, most recently as a staff nurse at The Oaks, Columbia City, now known as Miller's at Oak Pointe, from 1994 to 2009.  
She and her husband raised two children, Tamara and John III. Her love of animals was shown by her support of the local humane society and botanical garden live butterfly exhibit. Using her artistic flair, she would poise her own pets for the family's annual Christmas card, which became a long family tradition. She also used her artistic talent to make crafts, sew costumes, and custom paint clothing.  
Through the years, she maintained a large vegetable garden, which she harvested and canned for use throughout the year. She is remembered for her delicious baked goods, including pies, cookies, and decorative cakes. She loved bicycle riding. 
She was a member of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church.  
She is survived by her husband, John, married for 57 years; a daughter, Tamara "Tammy" (Bert) Bejarano, of Jupiter, FL; a son, John N. (Wendy) DeGood III, of Humble, TX; grandchildren, John DeGood IV, Teah Bejarano, Cole, and Evan DeGood; a sister, Janet Bricker, of Harvard, IL; and a brother, James (Lin) Smith, of Brooksville, FL.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Kennedy.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
