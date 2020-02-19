|
|
June E. Miller, 96, of Columbia City, formerly of Connersville, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born on June 10, 1923 in Connersville, she was the daughter of Ernest A. and Clara (Marsh) McKneight.
She graduated from Connersville High School with the Class of 1941. On September 16, 1943 she married David F. Miller and they enjoyed 65 years together. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Connersville and was a 50-year member of Kappa Kappa Kappa. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling, Bridge, and entertaining family and friends. She and Dave enjoyed attending a wide variety of sporting events. In 2015, she moved to Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Columbia City.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet K. Patten, of St. Augustine, FL, and Beth A. (Tim) Bloom, of Columbia City; grandchildren Patrick (Jaci) Bloom, of Rocky River, OH, and Lisa (Andy) Koehler, of Dunwoody, GA; and great-grandchildren Benton P. and Jay V. Bloom and Andrew P. and Ryan M. Koehler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Catherine Nichols and Joan Broedling, brother James McKneight and son-in-law George Patten.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3-5:45 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City with a celebration of her life beginning at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dale Cemetery in Connersville at a later date. June's family would like to acknowledge the love and care provided by Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Miller's at Oak Pointe and Heartland Hospice. Memorial donations may be made in June's memory to the First Presbyterian Church in Connersville, Heartland Hospice or charity of donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 20, 2020