|
|
Justin D. Reed, 49, of Huntertown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was born February 15, 1970 in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Thomas L. and Phyllis J. (McIntosh) Reed. He graduated from Columbia City High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, receiving a Master's of Business Administration.
He is survived by Heather, his wife of 17 years; children, Samuel, Kerrie, and Kaleb Reed; his parents, Tom and Phyllis Reed, Columbia City; a brother, Todd (Jodie) Reed, and a sister, Pamela (Scott) Kreig, both of Columbia City.
Preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Reed.
The funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the South Park Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 16, 2019