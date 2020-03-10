|
|
Karen Louise Fries, 63, of rural Columbia City, died at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy C. Fries; siblings, William P. (Jacqueline) Fries, Columbia City, Mary F. (Martin) Waterman, Hyde Park, VT, Timothy A. (Maelynn) Fries, Ronald A. Fries and Amy J. (Edwardo) Galvan, all of Columbia City; nieces and nephews; and a great-niece. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul J. Fries.
A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday 3/10/20 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City. Burial is at the Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Passages, Inc. Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 10, 2020