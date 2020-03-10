Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church
315 South Line Street
Columbia City, IN
Karen Louise Fries


1956 - 2020
Karen Louise Fries, 63, of rural Columbia City, died at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy C. Fries; siblings, William P. (Jacqueline) Fries, Columbia City, Mary F. (Martin) Waterman, Hyde Park, VT, Timothy A. (Maelynn) Fries, Ronald A. Fries and Amy J. (Edwardo) Galvan, all of Columbia City; nieces and nephews; and a great-niece. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul J. Fries.
A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday 3/10/20 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City. Burial is at the Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Passages, Inc. Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 10, 2020
