Karen Wolf, 80, of Larwill, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born on October 4, 1939 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Jess and Madge (Sharp) Mathias.
She grew up on her family's farm and graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1957. On February 15, 1974, she married Ronald E. Wolf. Karen worked as a telephone switch operator in Columbia City, Ion Capacitors and Alcoils for 36 years, retiring in 2001 from Warner Electric. She was a member of New Hope Wesleyan Church, the Columbia City Eagles and Loudonville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also was an avid IU basketball and Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Wolf; sons, Joe (Diane) Wolf, of Larwill, Andy (Tonyia) Wolf, of Rushville, Jeff Wolf, of Wooster, OH and Jerry Wolf, of Loudonville, OH; daughters, Debbie (Stacy) Hange, of Jeromesville, OH, Shelley Hootman, of Loudenville, OH and Terri (Mark) Hull, of LaPorte; sister, Sue (Bob) Patterson; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Linda Wolf; and grandson, Josh Wolf.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Tash officiating. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to New Hope Wesleyan Church Missions or Richland Township Fire Department. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 19, 2020