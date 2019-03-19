Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Dr Karol E Scott-Myers


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr Karol E Scott-Myers Obituary
Dr. Karol E. Scott-Myers, DVM, 61, of rural Columbia City, died at 3 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. She had been battling multiple myeloma.
She was born Feb. 12, 1958 in East Chicago, Ind., a daughter of the late James H. and Pauline Rose (Pavelka) Scott. Her formative years were spent in Lake County where she graduated from Lake Central High School in 1976. She began her undergraduate work at Purdue-Calumet and graduated from the Purdue School of Veterinary Medicine in 1983.
On May 1, 1993 she was united in marriage to Michael G. Myers. They have always made their home in rural Columbia City.
She joined the Columbia City Veterinary Hospital in 1983 and practiced there until 1989. She then joined the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Emergency veterinary medicine became her passion, enjoying the challenge. She was a voracious reader, Yahtzee player and liked to play Sudoku. She loved unicorns and had an extensive collection.
She was a member of the Eberhard Lutheran Church, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Medical Association.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; three sons, Dayvid J. Myers, Jarryd M. Myers and Ayrhan S. Myers, all of Columbia City; her wonderful caretakers, Natalie Ruby, Rebecca Geibel, Michele Kitson and her special "daughter," caregiver and mentee, Dr. Jill Kitson; brothers, James "Jimbo" Scott, Crawfordsville, Louis (Carla) Scott, Romney, Edward (Beth) Scott, Merrillville; sisters, Pauline "Fif" (Jeff) Coxhead, Memphis, Tenn., Paula M. (Don) Gibson, Dyer; a twin sister, Karen N. Bruce, Valparaiso; and her beloved NIVES family.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Eberhard Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org) or the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
