Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Lynn Campbell


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Lynn Campbell Obituary
Kay Lynn Campbell, 70, formerly of Albion, Ind., passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at her home in Winter Haven, Fla.
Born Oct. 3, 1948 in Wolf Lake, Ind., she was the daughter of Woodward Wilson and Leona Mae (Radke) Kilgore.
She had previously lived in Albion, Avilla and Kendallville, Ind., Columbia, Tenn. and Winter Haven. She graduated from Albion High School with the Class of 1967. On Dec. 23, 1986, she married James R. Campbell in Avilla, Ind. She worked Customer Service at Dana in Churubusco, Ind. and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Campbell; son, Jason Campbell, of Savannah, Ga.; daughter, Christine Ort, of Brandon, Fla.; son, James Campbell Jr., of Capitola, Calif.; and grandchildren, Hannah Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Andrew Ort and Amanda Ort.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with her service to begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Visit www.DemoneyGrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now