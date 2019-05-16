Kay Lynn Campbell, 70, formerly of Albion, Ind., passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at her home in Winter Haven, Fla.

Born Oct. 3, 1948 in Wolf Lake, Ind., she was the daughter of Woodward Wilson and Leona Mae (Radke) Kilgore.

She had previously lived in Albion, Avilla and Kendallville, Ind., Columbia, Tenn. and Winter Haven. She graduated from Albion High School with the Class of 1967. On Dec. 23, 1986, she married James R. Campbell in Avilla, Ind. She worked Customer Service at Dana in Churubusco, Ind. and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Campbell; son, Jason Campbell, of Savannah, Ga.; daughter, Christine Ort, of Brandon, Fla.; son, James Campbell Jr., of Capitola, Calif.; and grandchildren, Hannah Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Andrew Ort and Amanda Ort.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

A memorial visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with her service to begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.

Published in The Post and Mail on May 16, 2019