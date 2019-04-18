Kay Lynn McKinney, of North Manchester, passed away peacefully at her home at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She was born Oct. 21, 1953, a daughter of the late John W. and Mary L. (Krumanaker) Ballard. She began school in Churubusco, then moving to South Whitley Elementary School. She was a member of the first graduating class of Whitko High School in 1973.

She was self-employed in the home healthcare business from 1985 to 1994, during which time she was also employed as a group home assistant manager for Pathfinders Services from 1989 to 1994. In 1994, she went to work with the Cardinal Center in Warsaw as a group home assistant manager retiring in 2013.

She enjoyed cooking and reading cookbooks for new recipes. She enjoyed painting ceramic figures and ornaments, which she often gave as gifts. She took pride in her grandchildren and cherished her time with them.

She is survived by a son, Chad E. (Christy) McKinney, of North Manchester; two daughters, Angela M. (Duane) Boocher, of South Whitley, and Melissa L. (Ben) Richards, of Haltom City, TX; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth McKinney; a nephew, Jeff Sammons; and a sister, Mary Ann Sammons.

Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. An interment service at the South Whitley Cemetery will follow the visitation on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Three Rivers Visiting Dogs.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 17, 2019