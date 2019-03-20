|
Keith Allen "Bubb" Brundige II, 60, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Keith was the son of the late Keith Allen Brundige Sr., and Roslyn Brundige.
He graduated from Northrop High School. Keith was a truck driver during his working career. On a nice day, you would find Keith out riding his Harley. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering for the Chicago Bears, but most importantly spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother Roslyn; companion, Candice Williamson; children, Wednesday (Phillip) Ressler, Keith Allen "Buck" (Morgan) Brundige III., Michelle (Todd) Partin and Matthew (Stephanie) Williamson; grandchildren, Mercedes, Natilie, Abigail, Alexander, Amelia, Joseph, Shawn, Makayla; brothers, Kevin (Patricia) Brundige, Kurt (Marie) Brundige; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fair Haven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling at the funeral home Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2019