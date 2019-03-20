Home

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Keith Allen "Bubb" Brundige II


1958 - 2019
Keith Allen "Bubb" Brundige II Obituary
Keith Allen "Bubb" Brundige II, 60, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Keith was the son of the late Keith Allen Brundige Sr., and Roslyn Brundige.
He graduated from Northrop High School. Keith was a truck driver during his working career. On a nice day, you would find Keith out riding his Harley. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering for the Chicago Bears, but most importantly spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother Roslyn; companion, Candice Williamson; children, Wednesday (Phillip) Ressler, Keith Allen "Buck" (Morgan) Brundige III., Michelle (Todd) Partin and Matthew (Stephanie) Williamson; grandchildren, Mercedes, Natilie, Abigail, Alexander, Amelia, Joseph, Shawn, Makayla; brothers, Kevin (Patricia) Brundige, Kurt (Marie) Brundige; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fair Haven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling at the funeral home Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
