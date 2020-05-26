Keith Edward Schuman, 58, of Columbia City, died peacefully in his sleep at 3:20 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe, where he had been a resident since January 2018.
He was born June 28, 1961, in Lafayette, Indiana, a son of the late Larry Lee and Lexie Ann (Finch) Schuman. He grew up in the Columbia City area graduating from Whitko High School in 1979. He continued his education at Purdue University, West Lafayette, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Agricultural Economics.
On March 19, 1988, he was united in marriage to Priscilla Anna Bishop. They made their home in Lafayette, later moving to rural Columbia City.
As an agriculture technology entrepreneur, he founded S&S Programming, Inc., and created Herdsman software specializing in swine management. His programming work took him to Asia, including China, Thailand, and Vietnam; to South America including Bolivia; and points throughout the United States and Canada.
He attended New Hope Wesleyan Church, was a former board member of the Whitley Economic Development Corporation and the Whitley County Farm Bureau.
When at home, he enjoyed farming and raising Hereford cattle and Yorkshire pigs. He is also fondly remembered for his love of long road trips and a strategic game of chess.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Priscilla; children, Caleb (Jennifer) Schuman, Dubuque, IA, Tiffany (Tyler Sheets) Schuman, Lexie Schuman, and Danielle Schuman, all of Columbia City; two grandchildren, Grayson and Jasper Schuman; three brothers, Duane (Erin) Schuman, Fort Wayne, Nelson Schuman, Carmel, and Chris (Aggie) Schuman, Huntington, and a sister, Jana (Michael) MacFarlane, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty Schuman.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County 4H.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020.