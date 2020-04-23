|
Kenna L. Kappel, 87, formerly of Columbia City, died peacefully at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Townehouse Retirement Community, Fort Wayne where she had been a resident since August 2013.
She was born April 23, 1932 in Painesville, OH a daughter of the late Dale T. and Esther C. (Strohl) Heinbaugh. She grew up in in Russiaville, Ind. The family moved to the Warren area where she graduated from the Salamonie Township High School, Warren in 1950. She continued her education at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill. receiving a Bachelor's degree in 1953.
On December 4, 1976 she married Archie Kappel. They made their home in Columbia City. Archie died August 23, 2009.
A 38-year employee of NIPSCO, she began her career in the billing/collections department at the Columbia City office moving to the Fort Wayne office in 1987 until her retirement in 1992.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Columbia City until they closed. She then became a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge 1417, Columbia City.
Retiring to the Townehouse in 2013, she was an active member of the Townehouse Chapel Choir and participated in the many social events at the community.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (David) Geiger, of Churubusco; grandchildren, Ryan Geiger, of Fort Wayne and Trevin (Jennifer) Geiger, of New Haven and Kalyn (Cale) Tabler, of Fort Wayne; three great grandchildren; her step-children, Archie (Pam) Kappel, Jr., of Terre Haute, Kim (Patty) Kappel, of Columbus, Keith (Brenda) Kappel, of Sanford, N.C., Karen (David) Hensley, of Midlothian, Va., Kathy (Richard) Waterman, of Terre Haute, Kristy (David) Schmidtt, of Fort Wayne, Kasey Musto, of Cedar City, UT, and Kevin (Lisa) Kappel, of Nashville, Tenn.; 15 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, William (Pat) Heinbaugh and David (Joy) Heinbaugh, both of Columbia City.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Nolt Cemetery, 2400 South Washington Road, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Kenna's honor are to the Townehouse Chapel Fund or the .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2020