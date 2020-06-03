Kenneth C "Kenny" Rogers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Kenny" C. Rogers, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born to the late Susie Rogers on January 5, 1939 in Eldorado, IL.
Kenny was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Maureen Clawson on April 25, 1964 in Fort Wayne. Kenny retired from Slater Steel in 1999 after 35 years. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen; daughters, Debbie Rogers and Beth (Matt) Freistroffer; granddaughters, Sami and Sandi Freistroffer; sister, Sue Ellen Rigsby; five nephews and one niece.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Greenlawn Funeral Home (6660 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804) following social distancing guidelines and face masks required. Visitation will also be Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved