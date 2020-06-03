Kenneth "Kenny" C. Rogers, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born to the late Susie Rogers on January 5, 1939 in Eldorado, IL.

Kenny was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Maureen Clawson on April 25, 1964 in Fort Wayne. Kenny retired from Slater Steel in 1999 after 35 years. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen; daughters, Debbie Rogers and Beth (Matt) Freistroffer; granddaughters, Sami and Sandi Freistroffer; sister, Sue Ellen Rigsby; five nephews and one niece.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Greenlawn Funeral Home (6660 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804) following social distancing guidelines and face masks required. Visitation will also be Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

