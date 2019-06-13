Kenneth D. Rubrake, 83, of Columbia City, died at 10:40 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne where he had been a resident since Thursday.

He was born in Whitley County, Indiana, Feb. 26, 1936, a son of the late Lawrence and Pearl (Blew) Rubrake. His formative years were spent in the Larwill area where he graduated from Larwill High School in 1954.

On Dec. 5, 1958 he was inducted into the U.S. Army serving active duty until Dec. 4, 1960. He received his honorable discharge from the Army Reserves Dec. 4, 1964.

On July 28, 1961 he was united in marriage to Donna Jean Kreider. For 35 years the couple made their home just outside South Whitley after which they resided in Thorncreek Township for 16 years and then moved to their current home in Columbia City.

A machine operator for a little more than 35 years for Dana-Weatherhead, Kenneth also devoted 25 years to farming. He also worked briefly for Farmers Elevator in South Whitley.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing as pastimes and attended Columbia City Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; three sons, Douglas (Michelle) Rubrake, Fort Wayne, Darrin (Martha) Rubrake, Columbia City, and Daniel (Danielle) Rubrake, Fort Wayne; six granddaughters; three brothers, Ronald Rubrake and George (Carolyn) Rubrake, all of Columbia City, Roy (Mary) Rubrake, of South Whitley; two sisters, Caroline (Gerald) Grable and Cynthia Rubrake, all of Columbia City.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Martin Eugene Rubrake, Donald Lee Rubrake and infant twin brothers Jerry Rubrake and Terry Rubrake; sisters, Jeanette Horrell, Betty McKibben, Ilene Kreider, Pauline Wolfe, Sue Ann Rubrake and Treva Ott.

The funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 13, 2019