Kenneth J. Rock, age 93, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:34 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. Born on July 18, 1927 in Fort Wayne he was the son of David Peter and Helen Teresa (Wolf) Rock.
Kenneth attended local schools and graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1945. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. On August 27, 1949 he married Wanda (Grable). Kenneth was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and former member of the Columbia City Moose Lodge. On June 29, 1986 he married Joan (O'Keefe) Wolf.
Kenneth worked as a foreman at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne and Assistant Plant Manager in Michigan for over 38 years, until his retirement in 1984. Kenneth in his free time loved playing golf, and will be known to his family and lake friends as the best Euchre player of all time.
Survivors include his wife Joan Rock, of Columbia City; sons Kevin Rock, of Columbia City, Thomas (Laura) Rock, of LaPorte; step-sons James (Mary) Wolf and Kenneth (Gwen Carpenter) Wolf, both of Columbia City; grandchildren Angie Shoda,Dave Frye, Chad, Matt, Brian, Cassie, Logan Rock, Jordan, Brandon, Joe, Ciara, Michaela Wolf, Miranda Buckley, and Krista Krause; several great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Adkins, of North Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Wanda Lou Rock, daughter Terry Frye, son-in-law John Frye, step-son Gary Wolf, brothers Daniel and John Rock, and sister Dorothy Bennett.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kenneth's immediate family at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church. Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth may be made to the Masses or Parkview Hospice.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
