Kevin L Dear
1956 - 2020
Kevin L. Dear, age 64, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. Born May 14, 1956 in Columbia City, he was the son of John and Shirley (Brockup) Dear.
He attended Columbia City Joint High School and worked at Passage's Opportunity Center. Kevin found lots of joy in playing his ukulele and teasing his family.
He is survived by his sister and caregiver, Juni (Brad) Krontz; sister, Connie (Ed) Sims; brother, Brian (Maryann Lopez) Dear; sister, Lisa (Steve) Burton; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Dear; mother, Shirley A. Dear; and brother, Gary A. Dear.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City with visitation an hour prior. Pastor Hank Workman will be officiating. Kevin will be laid to rest beside his parents at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given in Kevin's memory to Guardian Angel Hospice or The Fork Lift. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send his family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
